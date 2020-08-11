Pair named in Murder sucide investigation in Dagenham

An investigation continues following the deaths of two people in Dagenham.

Police were called at around 12.50pm on Saturday, 8 August to Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham to reports of a person found unresponsive.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and a 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 2.50pm police were called to Gosfield Road in Dagenham to reports of a man found unresponsive at the location.

Officers and the LAS attended; a 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both parties are believed to have been known to each other. They have been formally identified as Esther Egbon – 30 and Igie Erabor – 36.

Their families are being supported by specialist officers.

Post mortem examinations have established cause of death for both as an incised wound to the neck.

No arrests have been made and at present no other parties are being sought in connection with the matter.

The investigation continues in order to establish the full circumstances.