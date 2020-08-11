Pensioner mowed down and killed in Chatham Hit and run horror

A manhunt has been launched in Kent overnight for the driver of a vehicle after he sped up toward a pensioner with a walker stick who was crossing whilst the lights were red late on Monday evening killing him.

Police officers first on the scene attempted in vain to try and save the man along with paramedics.

The man sadly died at the scene.

A fatal collision investigation has now been launched by Kent Police

A Police source revealed that the horrific act was caught on nearby CCTV that is currently being reviewed by officers.

The pensioner who served in two wars was thrown in the air like a rag doll as others watched in disbelief and horror, completely powerless to do anything. the driver then made off without stopping.

One witness claimed that the driver knew what he’d done and he callously drove away. The person is sick and I hope that the police throw the book at him.

Kent Police have been approached for comment