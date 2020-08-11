Police are working to trace the parents or guardian of a young girl found alone in the street this afternoon in Lewisham.

Officers were called to Ravensbourne Road, SE6 at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, 11 August, after the girl was discovered by a member of the public.

Police have been working to trace her family but so far they have not been located.

The child is not able to communicate her name or address to officers.

She is safe and well and being looked after by officers.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 6111/11Aug.