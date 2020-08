Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of three men in a boat had become stuck in mud on the River Medway in Lower Halstow, near Sittingbourne.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene off Lapwing Drive, including the Water Safety Unit, and crews worked with the H.M Coastguard to bring the trio safely back onto dry land using mud rescue equipment.

The men were passed into the care of SECAmb. Officers from Kent Police were also in attendance.