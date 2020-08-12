Information is sought following a report of an attempted robbery in Margate.

A man in his 20s was walking along Rosedale Road, by the junction of Wharfdale Road, when he was punched to the ground. It was reported a group of about five people were seen to hold him down while his pockets were searched. The group left empty-handed when they were disturbed by a light from a nearby property.

The attempted robbery took place at around 2.45am on Tuesday 11 August 2020.

Officers attended the scene and a 23-year-old man from Broadstairs and a 25-year-old man from Ramsgate were arrested in connection with it.

They have been released on bail until 2 September pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is urged to contact police. In particular, officers would like to speak to the driver of a white or light-coloured taxi which was reported to have picked up a passenger in the area around the same time.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/140030/20.