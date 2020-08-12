Kent Police is appealing for information following an unexplained death in Margate.

Emergency services were called to a property in Tomlin Drive at 8.44am on Sunday 9 August 2020, where a 36-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later.

Following a post mortem on Tuesday 11 August, his death is currently being treated as unexplained, and officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are carrying out further enquiries to establish the circumstances of his death.

As part of their investigation, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an assault on Margate Main Sands, on the morning of Saturday 8 August.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 09-0520.