A disturbance in Greatstone has led to a man being charged with dangerous driving and actual bodily harm.

Kallum Fevrier, 29, of Mostyn Road in Stockwellwas arrested by Kent Police officers on Sunday 9 August 2020 after an officer was involved in a collision with a vehicle and suffered an injury.

Mr Fevrier appeared at Medway Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 12 August and has been remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 14 September 2020.