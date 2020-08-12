Man killed after Multiple vehicle near Pembury

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Pembury.

At 12.04pm on Tuesday 11 August 2020, a collision involving a Mercedes, Mini, Land Rover and a lorry took place on the Pembury Northern Bypass between the junctions with Tonbridge Road and Old Church Road.

A man in his 50s from the Tunbridge Wells area was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A second man was treated for injuries and was taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

They are particularly keen to trace the driver of a white van who was near the scene at the time of the collision and may have important information.

Officers would also like to obtain CCTV or dash cam footage that shows the vehicles in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting DS/DJ/70/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk