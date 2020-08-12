No party at Camber say police and council

Rother DC say hey are aware an event is being planned for Sunday at Camber Sands.

They have been contacted with the organiser and made it clear that RDC, Rother Police & the Director of Public Health will not allow events of any kind, under any circumstances, to be held on the beach.

This is mainly due to health and safety concerns with the location and the nature of the beach, but compounded by the risk of spreading COVID19. The beach can become very busy on hot sunny days, making it more difficult to support our visitors safety both on the sand and in the water

As usual they will be working with our partners over the weekend to monitor the beach at Camber Sands.