Police launched fatal collision investigation after one dead two critical

An investigation has been launched by Kent Police following a fatal collision on the A259 between New Romney and Brenzett near the Oasis Cafe.

Emergency Services were called just after 11pm following the two vehicle collision an air ambulance also landed near the crash site.

The motorcycle rider sadly died at the scene.

Specialists from Kent Police Serious collision investigation unit have taken over the investigation and have spent the night at scene carrying a examination of the vehicle and remains of the other.

The remains of the BMW motorbike have been scattered some distance. The seat belonging to the bike came to rest in a connecting field some 25 metres from the incident.

The collision has been described as a heavy impact collision.

All aspects of how the fatal collision took place will be looked at.

A road closure is likely to remain in place for sometime. Driver are being asked to seek an alternative routes and to avoid the area.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.

A spokesman for the Police force said that once next of kin have been informed then further details and an appeal for witnesses will be issued once all the circumstances have established by those working on scene through the night.

