Police shut down UME near the O2 arena

The Met’s Police party police called time on an other unlicensed music event this time in Greenwich.
Officers also seized the sound system that was being used at the weekend.
TSG Officers attended a number of unlicensed music events over the weekend, with ‘Public Order Bronze’ covering illegal gatherings cropping up over south London.
One event in Greenwich, next to the O2 Arena, saw a large police presence called after they were alerted of the gathering by the public, and the event was shut down.
Police said there was a “prompt response to numerous calls from the public,” with officers then gaining entry.
The group of revellers were dispersed, and the sound system was seized by officers “showing patience and professionalism on long hot nights.”
Unlicensed music events have been a major problem over London in recent weeks, with large antisocial gatherings resulting in violence in areas of the capital such as Brixton.
Greenwich Council issued its own warning in July against a number of unlicensed events in south London, posing a safety and virus risk.