Police have confirmed this morning a woman in her 20s, from the Rochester area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pensioner was mowed down and left for dead by the callous and wicked driver.

Officers were called late on Tuesday to New Road in Chatham after the man in his 70’s was mowed down in the crossing whilst out with a walking stick. The driver made off from the scene.

The woman remains in custody as inquiries continue.