First picture of callous Hit and run driver who mowed down Chatham pensioner in fatal fail to stop

This is the first picture of the woman who is accused of driving through a red light mowing down a man in his 70’s leaving him for dead in Chatham in Kent

Sadly the local man who spent the evening with friends at a local pub in Chatham died at the scene despite massive efforts by all the attending emergency services.

The callous mum of three ploughed into the true gent then drove off at speed whilst he lay at the kerb dying.

The long arm of the law was quick to catch up with the woman who has been named as Naomie Louise Funge.

Disgusted neighbours of the woman who has been named as the driver said Police came to the block of flats on the morning after it had happened.

One woman who asked not to be named said she used to have children living her but social services took them from her. I really hope she gets properly punished for what she has done, the punishment should be doubled for leaving the scene. How can someone do that to an other human.

A relative of the arrested woman whom is understood to be her sister Charley Jobson updated her Facebook profile with a sick quote of Brooom Broom followed by a picture of a police car just hours after the fatal collision that her sister is alleged to have left the scene of.

A further Facebook status from Jobson read:

Kent Police confirmed that a woman in her 20’s from the Borstal area of Rochester has been arrested and remains at a Police station in Kent.

Officers also revealed that they have recovered a vehicle that matched the one that left the scene. The arrest came after crash scene collision specialist pulled out all the stops working non stop to fast track a lot of the pain staking tests to reveal and match the vehicle used.

A third status by Jobson shared a picture of the pair with the words me and you against the world always. These have since been deleted from her social media account.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment.