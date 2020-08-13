Tributes paid to Chatham man killed in hit and run

Tributes have been paid to the Pensioner who was mowed down and killed in New Road in Chatham in Monday evening.

Friends of the name have named him locally as Bill Roache

A fatal collision investigation continues at pace with a woman still being held and question by Police.

Many Bill friends and neighbours have paid tribute to a man who could tell you many a story.

This family are expected to make an official tribute via Kent Police Here is what some have said speaking to us.

So someone that is an uncle and and close family to me and my bestfriends/brothers dad who was known and loved locally was hit by a car Monday on new road in a hit and run thankfully the offender has been caught so the family can now grieve proper ,, he was a loving grandad father and friend and he’ll be truly missed all of Roachemans friends he ain’t on fb no more but anyone wants to say things to him etc I’ll pass them on fly high bill forever remembered 😭😡💔

One said It is again with a heavy heart that I have to announce the passing of Bill,tragically Bill was the victim of the hit and run incident on new road Monday night RIP bill .

RIP Bill we haven’t lived here long but bill is a neighbour and always brought a smile to ours and the kids faces 😞

Truelly heart broken for his family xx

A true gentleman RIP bill and thinking of u Roach 💙 xx