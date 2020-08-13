Two dead in motorbike horror collision in Old Romney

Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A259 at Old Romney.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday 11 August 2020, a BMW motorcycle carrying two people which was travelling in the direction of Brenzett was involved in a collision with a grey Renault Megane car travelling towards Dymchurch.

Officers and Secamb attended where a man in his 20s was confirmed deceased.

A second man aged in his 20s was taken to hospital and died a short time later. Both were travelling on the motorcycle.

Two women sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain CCTV or dash cam footage that shows either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting KH/DJ/71/20 . Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk