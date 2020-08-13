Woman arrested over Chatham fatal hit and run released on bail

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at accident has been released on bail we can reveal.



Police have been advised by the CPS further supporting evidence is required post charging.



The arrested woman has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 7 September 2020 after Bill Roache was fatally killed whilst using the crossing in Chatham on Monday evening.



Mr Roache was using a walking aid to cross when the light at the crossing were in Red.