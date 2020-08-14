Agricultural sat nav systems worth up to £140,000 stolen by an organised crime group.

The theft of specialist agricultural sat nav systems worth up to £140,000 is thought to be linked to an organised crime group.

Twelve of the NAV 900 GPS systems customised especially for agricultural use were stolen from tractors parked up for the night at Sefter Farm in Pagham Road, north of Nyetimber in Bognor Regis. It is believed that they were targeted between 12 midnight and 4am on Thursday (August 13).

Each of the units is worth around £11-12,000 and can be sold on the black market for anything from half to nearly full face value. Officers from Sussex Police’s rural crime team are looking to see if the thefts may be linked to similar incidents elsewhere in the country and given the scale and apparent planning, believe that it may well be an organised crime group that is responsible.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between Wednesday evening and dawn on Thursday is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 286 of 13/08. It is possible that the farm may have been scoped by the thieves in the days leading up to the incident and police want to hear from anyone with information, no matter how small their suspicion may be.