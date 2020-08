Detectives investigating a series of distraction burglaries across London have charged a man. David Kerrigan, 40 , of no fixed address, was charged on Friday, 14 August with 13 counts of burglary, four counts of fraud and racially aggravated public order. He will appear in custody at on Saturday, 15 August. The charge is in connection with a series of distraction burglaries across London where the suspect posed as a police officer.