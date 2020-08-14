Fighters suffering from both heatstroke and heat exhaustion tackling a large forest blaze in Ringwood

Firefighters from both Hampshire and Dorset Fire Service have been suffering the effects from both heatstroke and heat exhaustion tackling a large forest blaze in Ringwood Forest, Verwood.

More than 100 firefighters and over 15 vehicles were mobilised to the tough forest area well alight and spreading. Firefighters have been supported throughout the incident by South Central Ambulance Service due to the severe heat conditions firefighters have faced.

Crews have had to move around the county on standby to cover other stations across the area as a huge operation was put in place to use the best resources to tackle the blaze. Crews have remained there today still tackling the fire and damping down areas.

Temperatures have been so warm firefighters have been treated for the effects from heatstroke and excursion, and crews have been pumping 7500 litres per minute under a road bridge from a high volume delivery hose to feed the crews in the forest. The hydraulic hoses have also had to be cooled by waterjet to ensure they do not overheat.

A firefighter from Wiltshire and Dorset Fire and rescue service told us that crews were under immense pressure in the forest and conditions have been very challenging throughout, not only due to the heat but also the location of the fire in the forest. Crews from both Hampshire and Dorset have suffered from the heat and been treated by South Central Ambulance Service. They are working non stop on this incident.