Man jailed after officers find cannabis farm in Camden

A man has been jailed after officers carried out a search warrant at a residential address in Camden and found a cannabis farm and quantity of class A drugs.

Michael Ryan, 59 (04.07.61) of Cranleigh Street, Camden, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment on Wednesday, 12 August at Wood Green Crown Court after pleading guilty to the cultivation of cannabis; and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine at the same court on the same day.

The court heard that on Friday, 27 March, officers from the Central North Gangs unit executed an intelligence-led search warrant at Ryan’s address following information from the public.

At the address they discovered 193 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine with a value of around £2,000, as well as a cannabis farm containing sixty mature cannabis plants.

The cannabis farm had been hidden in a spare room disguised as a built-in cupboard in an attempt to conceal it, and the electricity meter had been by-passed which was a fire hazard and danger to neighbours.

Ryan was arrested at the premises on Friday, 27 March and charged the following day.

Detective Sergeant Richard Greenwood, of the Met’s Central North Gangs unit, said: “Information from the public is crucial and in this case, led to drugs being taken off the street and a fire hazard being removed.

“This search warrant which subsequently led to Ryan’s arrest and conviction is just one example of the proactive policing work which is taking place across Camden and Islington.

“Drug supply is totally unacceptable and drives much of the violence we see across the boroughs, which is why it’s so important that Cannabis farms like this one are destroyed.

“We will continue to use all the different tactics available to us to reduce anti-social behaviour in Camden and Islington and bring those involved in criminality to justice.”