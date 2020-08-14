Detectives from the Met’s Flying Squad are appealing for information to locate a man wanted for questioning in connection with an alleged kidnaping.

At approximately 5pm on Friday, 28 February, police received information relating to a possible kidnap.

A fast-time operation was launched and the victim was recovered safe and well.

Extensive enquiries led to the identification of Abdur Rahat, 23 who is about 5ft 9ins tall and of very heavy build.

The investigating team wish to speak to anyone who has information about his current whereabouts.

Abdur Rahat has been known to reside in Bethnal Green and has links to people in that area.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Rahat is asked to contact police by emailing p205038@met.police.uk, phoning 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting 5750/28FEB.