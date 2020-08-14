The Jolly Boatman Pub in #Newhaven had a customer with a suspected case of covid on the premises as a precaution they have shut the pub for a professional deep clean.
All members of staff working at the boozer have also been tested. The landlord has also contacted all the people in at and around the time of
report who have used the premises.
Newhaven pub closed for deep clean after COVID19
The Jolly Boatman Pub in #Newhaven had a customer with a suspected case of covid on the premises as a precaution they have shut the pub for a professional deep clean.