Nine charged after Croydon drugs raids

A number of people have been charged with drug offences following a series of early morning warrants across two days in Croydon.

A total of 11 warrants were executed on Wednesday, 12 August with a number of arrests made. The following have since been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

Chevan Ellis, 24 of Violet Lane, Croydon. He has been bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

Jack Green, 25 of London Road, Croydon. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

Junior McCarthy, 24 of Waddon New Road, Croydon has been charged with six counts of supplying Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin). He has been bailed to appear at court on Friday, 6 November.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with four counts of supplying Class A drugs (heroin and cocaine). He has been bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with two counts of supplying Class A drugs. He will appear at court on a date yet to be set.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A further 12 warrants were executed on Thursday, 13 August as part of the same operation with a number of arrests made. The following have since been charged:

Camara Jeffrey, 20 of Dressington Avenue, Lewisham has been charged with possession of Class A drugs and has been bailed to appear at court at a date yet to be set.

Byran Andrade, 19 of St Peters Road, Croydon has been charged with six counts of supplying Class A drugs. He has been bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Tuesday, 15 September.

Alessandro Battellani, 45 of Heathfield Gardens, Croydon has been charged with eight counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. He was remanded in custody and will appear at court on Friday, 14 August.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs but was released with no further action.