Police forces today at 11am fall silent to remember their colleague and friend PC Andrew Harper as it Mark’s the one year on from when the tragic events unfolded.

Police Constable Andrew Harper died on the 15 August 2019, he was killed in Sulhamstead, Berkshire whilst in the line of duty as he was responding to a report of burglary with another fellow office.

“He represented policing at its best. He was everything you wanted in a police officer. Authentic, brave, genuine, and kind.”

Thames Valley Police have said;

“On the 15 August 2019, we lost our friend and colleague, PC Andrew Harper. Colleagues in Thames VP and across the country will be holding a minute’s silence at 11am today to honour Andrew. If you are able please join us.”

Lissie Harper’s Tribute to husband Andrew at his funeral;

Today I would like to remember and honour the kind brave and lovely man we all know. We are all here just for you.

From the ever sweet, lanky, red faced boy passing me notes in class, to the strong and loyal man you grew to be. I have always known how special you are. We often talked about how lucky we were to have found and kept each other, true childhood sweethearts, loving one another more and more with each passing day. Not a day went past that we didn’t say I love you.

You used to tell me we were a team and that we would get through all of life’s hurdles together, how I wish you were here with me now. The hardest challenge of all is losing you.

We managed to pack so many amazing memories into the last 13 years, travelling the world, buying a house and getting married. You had a contagious love for life, filling each day with laughter and appreciating all the little things.

You have always been a protector. Whether in your role of big brother, fierce friend, loving husband or keeper of peace among the public, keeping everyone safe was your priority, not only in your job but your family too. Everything was always okay when you were around.

Although Andrew was strong he was also unfailingly kind, a gentle giant with a heart of gold. He wore his uniform with pride and vowed to challenge the bad and celebrate the good.

He loved to be part of a team and had a work ethic to admire. Looking around me today I know that he was classed so very highly among his peers, known for being proactive, kind and fair.