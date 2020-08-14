Three teenagers have been jailed for their part in the murder of Yousef Beker in central London last year.

On Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 17-year-old Yousef was stabbed to death in Edgware Road, Paddington in broad daylight following a trivial dispute earlier in the day.

Following a three-month trial at the Old Bailey which concluded on Monday, 13 July, three defendants – two of them youths – were found guilty.

On Tuesday, 11 August they were sentenced as follows:

A 17-year-old male from Lambeth was jailed for seven years for manslaughter.

A 17-year-old male from Lambeth was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 17 years for murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Zeshaun Daley, 19 , of Holmewood Gardens, SW2 was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 19 years for murder. A four-year sentence for possession of an offensive weapon is to run concurrent.

The court heard how the defendants met in Edgware Road.

Moments after they came together they confronted the victim, who was with friends outside a KFC restaurant.

The catalyst for the attack was a minor spontaneous disagreement involving and individuals within Yousef’s group which had taken place just hours before.

As the argument became heated at the scene in Edgware Road, punches were thrown between the groups; but things then escalated Yousef was stabbed in his chest.

Yousef and his group tried to flee to safety, but were pursued by the defendants. Yousef was caught and fell to the ground whereupon he was subjected to a further frenzied attack.

As he lay lifeless in the street, the three ran from the scene in various directions, discarding two knives in nearby gardens, before regrouping and travelling back south of the river.

At around 1.55pm police and London Ambulance Service [LAS] were called to the scene by a number of passers-by who had attempted to assist Yousef as he lay injured. He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital but sadly the extent of his injuries was too severe and he was pronounced dead at 7.30pm that evening.

A post mortem examination held on 12 September found that Yousef had died due to a fatal stab wound to his chest. He also received a stab wound to the back.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime North Command led the investigation, under Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge.

Given that the incident took place at lunchtime on a busy London road, officers were able to trace a number of witnesses whose statements proved vital in confirming the sequence of events and assisting the investigation team in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

DCI Andy Partridge, said: “Yousef was studying business and had his whole life ahead of him.

“His family have understandably been left completely devastated by his loss at the hands of the defendants, but I hope today’s result brings them some comfort.

“Fueled by a minor row, Yousef’s killers went out that day armed with knives, intent on committing violence; two of them travelling a significant distance to confront Yousef.

“Not put off by undertaking such a violent attack in broad daylight in front of horrified members of the public, they subjected Yousef to a particularly brutal and sustained attack; he never stood a chance.

“It is my hope that these convictions and the sentences that will follow send out a clear message to those all too willing to engage in violence that it will simply not be tolerated. London is a safer place now that these violent offenders have been brought to justice.”

