Two arrests have been made by officers investigating an assault in Charing.

Kent Police was called at 6.49pm on Sunday 9 August 2020 to a disturbance in a field near Downsway.

Three people were reported to have been injured following an altercation and two were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Following enquiries, a 20-year-old man from Lydd was arrested on Wednesday 12 August on suspicion of assault and malicious communications. A 45-year-old man from Lydd was also arrested on suspicion of assault. They were both released on bail until 3 September while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/138985/20.