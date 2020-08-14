Two men charged with terrorism offences appear in court

Two men appeared on Friday, 14 August, at the Old Bailey charged with terrorism offences.

Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu, 27, of east London, appeared on remand, charged with preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Muhamed Aweys Munye Abu, 31,of south London, appeared on remand, charged with failing to disclose information about acts of terrorism, contrary to section 38B of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Their cases were formally joined, meaning they will be tried together.

Both were remanded to appear again at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial preparation hearing on 23 November.

A provisional trial date of 25 January 2021 has been set.