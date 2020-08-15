Firefighters have been scrambled to tackle a blaze after an East London power station was struck by lightening.
Hundreds of homes and properties have been plunged into darkness after a transformer at the sub station on Wellington road was hit just after seven pm on Saturday.
Four fire appliances and twenty five fire fighters and officers have been sent to tackle the blaze.
More to follow.
East London power station struck by lightening
Firefighters have been scrambled to tackle a blaze after an East London power station was struck by lightening.