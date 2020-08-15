The A249 was closed northbound between the A2 near Sittingbourne and the B2006 near Bobbing due to a crash around 5:30pm today which caused barrier damage. This follows flooding in the area.
Flooding hits the A249 in Sittingbourne
August 15, 2020
