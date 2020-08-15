 Long delays on QE2 bridge after Police led incident – UKNIP
BREAKING Dartford Kent

Long delays on QE2 bridge after Police led incident

August 15, 2020
1 Min Read

A person has  jump or fell from the QE2 Dartford Bridge this morning. Police say they were called around 6am following concerns for the welfare of a person on the southbound carriageway. Two lanes have been closed while police investigate the incident. A smart car was found abounded on the Bridge. Low delays have been reported by motorists using the busy route.