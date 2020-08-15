A person has jump or fell from the QE2 Dartford Bridge this morning. Police say they were called around 6am following concerns for the welfare of a person on the southbound carriageway. Two lanes have been closed while police investigate the incident. A smart car was found abounded on the Bridge. Low delays have been reported by motorists using the busy route.
Long delays on QE2 bridge after Police led incident
August 15, 2020
