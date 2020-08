A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Brent.

Dorin Varga, 33 of Victoria Avenue, Wembley, HA9, was charged with rape, sexual assault, robbery and assault (ABH) on Saturday, 15 August.

He was due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 August.

The charge has been made in connection with a report of an incident at 4am on Saturday, 8 August at an address in Hilltop Avenue, Harlesden, NW10.

Detectives from the North West BCU’s Safeguarding team lead the investigation.