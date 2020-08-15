Man need hospitial treatment after attack in Clacton

Police are investigating following an incident where a man was assaulted in #Clacton.

It was reported a man had been approached as by two other men near Burmanny Close at around 8.15am on Monday 3 August.

It was reported the victim had been struck to the face and fell to the floor.

He required hospital treatment and sustained a fractured shoulder.

One of the men has been described as white, around 6ft 5ins tall, with a scruffy ginger beard and wearing a dark beanie-style hat, baggy jeans, and carrying a blue plastic carrier bag.

The other man has been described as white, in his late 30s, shorter, with dark short hair, and wearing a dark blue t-shirt and grey shorts, and carrying a blue plastic carrier bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/117194/20 or you can visit www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.