Man remains in hospital after stabbing outside Essex cafe

A 25 year man was admitted to hospital with stab wounds to his arm and chest.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The incident happened around 2pm on Friday following a fight outside a Cafe on the corner of Ness Road and Towerfied Road, Shoebury. The Police cordon was in place well into the evening.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Essex Police have asked those that have any information regarding the incident to call 101 quoting incident 644 of 14/08/2020. Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.