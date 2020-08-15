Missing man has links to Kent and Sussex

Police are searching for Lee Brumby who is missing from the Hastings area.

The 32-year-old is known to move around East Sussex and Kent and sleep in his vehicle, a silver Volvo C30 registration number SK58 WEF.

He has links to Hastings, Wadhurst and Hawkhurst in Kent.

Lee is white, 6′, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo on his wrist.

Sergeant Ben Woods said: “We are concerned about Lee’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who sees him or may know where he is.”

If you see Lee and he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999. If you have information about his whereabouts report online or ring 101 quoting serial 631 of 15/08.