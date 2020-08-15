Pile of clothing sparks search involving two lifeboats in Brighton

Lifeboats from Shoreham were launched this afternoon to carry out a search after a pile of clothes were found on the beach at Brighton

Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard Teams were also tasked,

Despite an area search nothing was found.

The all weather lifeboat was then tasked to rescue two people on a broken down jet ski at Saltdean. The inflatable Y boat was launched from the lifeboat and the casualties and the jetski were brought back to the lifeboat and taken to the safety of Newhaven Marina and met by Newhaven Coastguard