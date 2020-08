A member of the public called HM Coastguard this evening at 9.09 p.m. requesting their help as she had seen 3 youngsters swimming in the river. There was concern for their safety at that time of night.

RNLI were requested to launch but the children had left the water before they had set off. The area was checked and all was considered to be safe and everyone was stood down. It was a swift response to the pagers going off and the team turned out promptly.