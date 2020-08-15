The family of a 6-year-old boy who tragically died following a collision in Hulme have paid tribute to him.

At 5.55pm on Sunday 9 August 2020, police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a bicycle at the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close, Hulme.

The rider of the bicycle – a six year old boy – who has since been named as Kidus Wondwosen – was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Kidus’ family said:

“Kidus was a happy, friendly boy who was always smiling. He was very smart and his mum was proud that he was the smartest boy in his class at school. He loved his family especially his mum, aunty and brother. He had lots of friends and loved to be out playing games with them. He also loved to play football to go swimming.

“He liked Manchester United and his favourite player was Marcus Rashford. This lively, bubbly young boy had his whole life to look forward to and dreamed of being a policeman when he grew up.

“His whole family are devastated by his death and are struggling to comprehend that they will never see him again.”