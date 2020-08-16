A murder investigation has been launched and a woman arrested following the death of a 10-year-old boy in Acton.

At around 2.30am on Sunday, 16 August, a woman attended a west London police station and spoke with officers.

A short time later, officers and London Ambulance Service attended a residential address in Cumberland Park W3, where a 10-year-old boy was found deceased.

Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification. Next of kin have been informed.

The woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She was known to the child; nobody else is sought at this stage in connection with the death.

Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.