The Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance was called following a collision on Sutton Road near Bircholt Road.

A cyclist was struck hit by a vehicle on Sutton Road just after 10.30am on Sunday morning.

The charity funded Air ambulance landed in a field on Gore court Road near to the new Bellway Bicknor Wood estate.

Air ambulance doctors checked the person over who was being treated by Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Kent Police have been approached for comment.