Officers in Hampshire have said that they have found a body: It’s with regret we have to inform you that officers searching for missing man Martin Turner, have this afternoon, found a body in Dorset.
Formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin have been informed.
police also thanked the public for all for their help in sharing our earlier appeal.
Body found of missing Totton man
