 Body found of missing Totton man
BREAKING HAMPSHIRE Totton

Body found of missing Totton man

August 16, 2020
Officers in Hampshire  have said that they have found a body: It’s with regret we have to inform you that officers searching for missing man Martin Turner, have this afternoon, found a body in Dorset.
Formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin have been informed.
police also thanked the public for  all for their help in sharing our earlier appeal.