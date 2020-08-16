Coastguard find two bodies of missing teens in Lancashire

The Uk coastguard and RNLI who have been searching for missing brothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir (pictured left), 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir (pictured right), 16, from Dewsbury have have sadly found two bodies this afternoon.

Police confirmed that the discovery was made at just after 3:15pm this afternoon (Sunday, August 16th) around a mile away from St Annes Pier, where they sadly got into difficulty in the water yesterday evening (Saturday, August 15th).

Whilst they have yet to be formally identified, they are believed to be Muhammad and Ali. Their family have been notified and are continuing to be supported by a specially trained officer.

Our thoughts and condolences remain with them and their friends at this incredibly distressing time.

Thanks again to our colleagues at HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) for helping the search to find Muhammad and Ali, as well as everyone who sent kind words and offered to help the search.