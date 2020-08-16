Concerns raised for missing Totton man Martin Turner

Police are increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Martin Turner, 54, from Totton.

He was last seen by his family yesterday morning at 8am, when he left his home address to go on a cycle ride and he has not returned since or made contact.

He is described as wearing a similar cycle outfit to the one show in this recent photograph, a Lycra cycle top in blue, red and white with the logo DHC on the front and a white bicycle helmet.

If you’ve seen Martin or know of his whereabouts, please contact police on 101, quoting the reference 44200312217.