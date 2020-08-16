Four dead in Wiltshire fireball horror

Four people have tragically died in a collision in Derry Hill, near Calne.



Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the A4 at approximately 3am this morning (16/08).



A vehicle had crashed into the side of a house and subsequently caught on fire.



The occupants of the house immediately called 999 and were evacuated while the fire service extinguished the blaze. Fortunately, nobody inside the house was injured.



Sadly, the four occupants of the vehicle – all young males from the local area – died at the scene.



Our thoughts, and the thoughts of all those at Wiltshire Police are with their families and friends at this extremely difficult time.



Supt Steve Cox said: “This was an absolutely horrific collision on our roads in the early hours of this morning. All blue light services attended the scene and were met with devastating scenes after a vehicle appears to have been travelling along the A4 when it has collided with a house and caught on fire.



“All four occupants of the vehicle died at the scene. Their families have been informed and we are in the process of assigning each family with specialist trained officers. Our thoughts, and the thoughts of all at Wiltshire Police are with them all today.”



The A4 and the A342 remain closed while investigation and recovery work is ongoing at the scene of the collision.



If you have any information regarding the collision, please call 101 and quote log number 64 of August 16.