Officer dragged along by car in Essex

A man has been arrested after an incident in which an officer was dragged by a moving car while attempting to stop the driver.

Officers had followed a Toyota Auris after it was reported to be uninsured. One officer approached the car when it came to a stop in Southchurch Road #Southend, shortly before 3.30am today, Sunday 16 August.

He attempted to remove the keys from the ignition but the driver drove off, dragging him a short way.

A pursuit was authorised and officers followed the Toyota to Withypool. As they got out of their vehicle, the Toyota reversed, knocking one officer over.

It drove off and a stinger was used to bring it to a stop in Eastern Avenue.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Shoeburyness, was arrested on suspicion of assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed, driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody for questioning.

The two officers who were injured suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Southend CID on 101 quoting incident 269 of today’s date.