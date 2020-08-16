Police are searching for missing Andrew Scott from Herstmonceux.

The 51-year-old was last seen at 11am on Sunday (16 August) leaving his home in his grey Vauxhall Vivaro car registration index GX66 LJO.

Andrew is white, 6′, of stocky build, with short black hair and was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, Adidas blue trainers with a white stripe. He has a tattoo of a panter on the top his left arm.



PC Lisa Cousins said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Andrew and believe he maybe in the Ashdown Forest area. If you see him or know of his whereabouts please dial 999 for police quoting serial 628 of 16/08.”