Police are currently dealing with a serious collision near Calne.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A4 at Derry Hill at 3am today (16/08).

A vehicle is believed to have collided with a house and subsequently caught on fire.

Officers, paramedics and fire crews are currently on scene and road closures are in place on the A4 and the A342 between Pewsham and Calne.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 and quote log number 64 of today