 Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski – UKNIP
Ashford BREAKING Kent

Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski

August 16, 2020
1 Min Read

Police have found the body of 19-year-old Anna Gratzkowski who had been missing since Saturday 8th August. Officers were called to parkland in Godinton just after 4pm yesterday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.