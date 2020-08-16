Police fins body of missing Anna Gratzkowski

Police have found the body of 19-year-old Anna Gratzkowski who had been missing since Saturday 8th August. Officers were called to parkland in Godinton just after 4pm yesterday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.
August 16, 2020
