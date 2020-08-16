Two missing teenagers who got into difficulty in water at St Annes, Lancashire, have been named by police as brothers Ali Athar Sabbir, 16, and Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, from #Dewsbury.

Despite extensive searches, the Coastguard and RNLI have not been able to find missing brothers who got into difficulty in water close to St Annes Pier yesterday at around 7pm.

The search for two teenage brothers last seen in the water at Lytham St Annes has been suspended.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public, just before 6.40pm yesterday evening (15th August), saying that three teenagers were in difficulty in the water near to St Anne’s Pier, after being cut off by the tide.

A 15-year-old was able to swim to shore and was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lytham and Fleetwood, the coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, a police helicopter, RNLI lifeboats from Lytham St Annes and Blackpool, Southport independent lifeboat and Lancashire Police all assisted in the search for the 16 and 18 year olds who were last seen in the water.

Danny Jamson, Area Commander, for HM Coastguard said: ‘Following a comprehensive search effort made by all, sadly the brothers have not been found and a decision has been taken to suspend the search. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved’