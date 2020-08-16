Watch the moment as the ceiling comes crashing down in Morrisons

Shocked customers have been describing the moment large sections of a ceiling came crashing down narrowly missing customers on Sunday.

After the ceiling fell pools of running water started to flood the floor as the fire alarm also sounded.

One section fell than two other came crashing to the floor.

The manager at Morrisons in Maidstone in Kent ordered for the store to be evacuated.

Customers were told to leave their shopping after it was thought the rest of the roof could come crashing down and injuring someone.