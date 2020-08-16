Watch the moment as the ceiling comes crashing down in Morrisons

Shocked customers have been describing the moment large sections of a ceiling came crashing down narrowly missing customers on Sunday.

After the ceiling fell pools of running water started to flood the floor as the fire alarm also sounded.

One section fell than two other came crashing to the floor.

The manager at Morrisons in Maidstone in Kent ordered for the store to be evacuated.

Customers were told to leave their shopping after it was thought the rest of the roof could come crashing down and injuring someone.

In a video, shoppers and staff look on as water pours from the ceiling into the store, with tiles smashed on the floor.

Then customers can be heard gasping in horror as more tiles crash down into another aisle.

The store remains closed with safety barriers outside the store who have been approached for comment.